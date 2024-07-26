Paris 2024 Olympics: UAE Police Support Team assists French Police in security efforts

Abu Dhabi: The Emirati Police Support Team has initiated its mission to secure the Paris 2024 Olympics through joint international cooperation. The Support Team is aiding the French police in safeguarding the stadiums, access roads, team locations, and the large crowds expected for this global sporting event, which brings together people from all over the world.
Upon arrival, the Emirati police dog units immediately began scanning their designated areas with professionalism and efficiency, following thorough study and training.
Additionally, specialised units from the Emirati Police Support Team commenced foot patrols in various parts of Paris as part of their assigned duties as part of bilateral cooperation and the strong relations between the UAE and France.
The team is fully prepared and experienced in managing major events, equipped with the necessary tools, equipment, and techniques to perform their tasks competently, further enhancing the esteemed reputation of the UAE Police.