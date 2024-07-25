Dubai: Sheikh Ahmed Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the National Olympic Committee, backed the UAE Olympic contingent to put on a strong show in Paris Olympics, which opens on Friday, by drawing inspirations from “defining performances” achieved by the nation’s sporting icons.

Sheikh Ahmed applauded the efforts and accomplishments of UAE athletes at the Olympics over the 40 years since the country’s inaugural participation in the Los Angeles Games in 1984.

“The UAE athletes at the Olympics had left a lasting impression with their determination to fly the national flag high and write glorious chapters for the country at the biggest international sporting stage,” Sheikh Ahmed said.

Raising the bar in Olympics

“The achievements of UAE athletes at the Olympics remained a source of immense national pride with successive generations of athletes drawing upon the defining performances of their inspirational sporting icons to further enrich the country’s Olympic journey. UAE sporting contingents had steadily raised the bar over the years with renewed ambition to transition from being mere contestants to finish on the podium and fly the flag high.”

Sheikh Ahmed acknowledged the tremendous support provided by the country’s leadership to the sports sector as exemplified in the care and attention bestowed on promising athletes in various disciplines.

The UAE judo team consists of five men and one woman in the Paris Olympics. Image Credit: Supplied

“The leadership’s vision for the sports sector had inspired UAE athletes to strive for success at the international level and register impressive achievements in various sporting arenas, including the Olympics, where athletes from across the world strive to outdo one another while upholding the noble values and ideals of the Olympic movement,” he added. “The leadership’s vision is also reflected in the National Olympic Committee’s keenness to promote a sports development model that consistently churns out new talent and sets high standards of excellence.”

Sheikh Ahmed’s statement comes in the backdrop of the UAE’s participation in the 33rd Olympic Games in Paris. The UAE contingent to the Paris Olympics includes 14 athletes who are accompanied by 24 administrators, technicians, and therapists. UAE athletes will compete in five disciplines — equestrian, judo, cycling, swimming, and athletics. The equestrian team, which will participate in the show jumping, includes Abdullah Al Marri, Asian Games Omar Al Marzooqi, Ali Al Kirbi and Salem Al Suwaidi.

First women Emirati in cycling

The national judo team consists of five men and one woman athlete: Narmandakh Bayanmunkh (under 66kg), Nugzari Tatalashvili (under 81kg), Aram Grigorian (under 90kg), Dzhafar Kostoev (under 100kg), Magomedomar Magomedomarov (over 100kg), and Bishrelt Khorloodoi (under 52kg in women’s lightweight).

Safia Al Sayegh will represent the UAE in the cycling competitions, competing in the road race event, making her the first Emirati athlete to qualify for the Olympics in cycling. Swimmers Yousuf Rashid Al Matrooshi will compete in the 100-metre freestyle, and Maha Abdullah Al Shehi in the 200-metre freestyle, while Mariam Mohammed Al Farsi will compete in the 100-metre sprint.

Sheikh Ahmed Bin Hasher Al Maktoum gave UAE the first Olympic medal when he won the gold in the double trap shooting in 2004 Athens Olympics. Image Credit: WAM

Nurturing the Olympic dream

Sheikh Ahmed directed the delegation accompanying the UAE sporting contingent at the Games to provide the athletes all necessary support to help them pursue the Olympic dream in earnest and record remarkable feats as witnessed during the Athens 2004 Olympic Games, when Sheikh Ahmed Bin Hasher Al Maktoum’s won the gold in the double trap shooting event and gave the UAE its first Olympic medal. The 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro is also worth remembering as Sergiu Toma won the bronze in judo in the under 81kg category.

Sheikh Ahmed said that national sports federations deserved all the credit for preparing the ground for the UAE contingent for the Paris Games, having put in place clear plans and intensifying preparations since the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.