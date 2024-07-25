When are the Paris Olympics?

The Olympic Games will run from July 26 to August 11. Some events began before the official opening ceremony: football and rugby started on July 24, and archery and handball commenced on July 25.

What time is the Olympics opening ceremony?

The opening ceremony is on July 26 at 9.30pm UAE (7:30pm local time, 17:30 GMT).

How can I watch the Olympics in the UAE?

People in the UAE can watch the Paris Olympics on BeIN Sports channels.

Why is the Paris opening ceremony different?

For the first time in Olympic history, the opening ceremony will not be held at the main stadium. Instead of the Stade de France, the Paris Olympics opening ceremony will be held along the River Seine. Dozens of boats will carry thousands of athletes and performers on a 6km floating parade on the Seine.

Departing from the Austerlitz Bridge, the flotilla will sail by Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral and arrive near the Eiffel Tower. It will pass under bridges and gateways, including the Pont des Arts and Pont Neuf, and near several landmarks in the French capital before culminating at the Trocadéro.

Who will attend the opening ceremony?

More than 100 heads of state will attend the opening ceremony, which will be watched by at least 300,000 spectators from the banks of the River Seine, organisers said.

What are the security arrangements for the opening ceremony?

Around 45,000 police, including special intervention forces, will be deployed to ensure the ceremony's security. Snipers will be positioned atop buildings along the route, and an anti-drone system will be in place.

Spectators and residents had to carry permits on a QR code to access the riverbanks from July 18. Cars are not allowed into the area. Nearby metro stations and many bridges will be closed. Only planes can fly over Paris if they are part of the opening ceremony.

How many athletes are competing in the Olympics?

10,500 athletes representing 206 countries are competing in this year’s Olympics.

Who are the UAE’s main medal hopes?

The UAE’s main medal hopes are in showjumping and judo. Omar Abdul Aziz Al Marzooqi leads the charge in showjumping as part of a four-man team. The judo challenge is led by Asian Games gold medallist Magomedomar Magomedomarov (over 100kg). The other members are Narmandakh Bayanmunkh (under 66kg), Nugzari Tatalashvili (under 81kg), Aram Grigorian (under 90kg), Dzhafar Kostoev (under 100kg), and Bishrelt Khorloodoi (under 52kg in women’s lightweight).

In swimming, Yousef Rashid Al Matroushi competes in the 100-metre freestyle, and Maha Abdullah Al Shehi in 200-metre freestyle). Sprinter Maryam Mohammed Al Farsi is the lone track athlete, while Safia Al Sayegh is the only cyclist.

The Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, near Lille will welcome the basketball and handball games for Paris 2024 Olympic Games, starting on July 26, 2024. Image Credit: AFP

What are the venues for the Olympics?

The opening ceremony will take place along the Seine, and for the first time in history, the event will be held outside the main stadium.

The Stade de France will host the athletics and the closing ceremony. The Parc des Princes will stage football and rugby matches, and Roland Garros will host tennis and boxing. Surfing will take place in Tahiti, an island in French Polynesia nearly 10,000 miles away from Paris.

Some 95% of the venues already exist or are temporary, with the aquatics centre being the only new venue specifically built for the Games.

What are the new sports at the Paris Games?

Breaking, or breakdancing, and kayak cross will make their debut in Paris. First introduced at the 2018 Youth Olympics, it’s very popular with young people.

In kayak cross, four boats navigate through a white-water course, and kayakers have to do an Eskimo flip (360° flip through the water before coming upright) under a minute before the finish.

How many gold medals will be won, and how many sports will be held?

There are 329 medal events across 32 sports. The first medal will be awarded in shooting on July 27, and the last will be given to women's basketball on August 11.

Will there be prize money at the Olympics?

World Athletics will become the first international federation to award prize money at the Olympic Games. A total prize of $2.4m has been earmarked for the Paris Olympics. Gold medallists will receive $50,000, and relay teams will share the winner's cheque.