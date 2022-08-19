Unique platform

As part of the event’s agenda, the Global Media Congress will host a conference under the theme ‘Shaping the Future of the Media Industry’. The three-day conference will unite the media sector for an exchange of ideas and solutions that shape the future of the industry. It will also provide a unique platform to highlight the position of mass media in the Middle East whilst engaging a global audience, driving innovative visions and collaborations that will advance the sector.

International media experts

The inaugural conference will feature international media experts to provide new perspectives and insights into the most inspiring case studies. Over three impactful days, the conference will shed light on the accelerated development of the industry, with sessions focusing on digital communication, artificial intelligence, advanced technologies and innovation in the media sector. These will be presented by leaders from multiple industries including journalists, broadcasters, social media entities, government and regulators, as well as technology companies.

Day one of the conference will focus on the transformative power of media, its investment potential, and the returns expected from the Metaverse. Day two will explore the role of think tanks, social media consumption trends, and the rise of the short-form video. The third and final day will look into women’s role

Deeper understanding

“The conference accompanying the Global Media Congress is an important opportunity for all attending, and will play a vital role for attendees who want to gain a deeper understanding of the current trends and future of the media landscape. The conference will provide an enriching platform to explore various prospects of collaboration in the media sector, innovative technologies, in addition to identifying avenues for start-ups to enter the media industry market, which will drive sustainable development efforts in communities,” said

Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, director general at the Emirates News Agency WAM, and chairman of the Higher Organising Committee for the Global Media Congress.