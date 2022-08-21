Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has issued Law No.(6) of 2022 Concerning the Dubai Media Incorporated (DMI).

The law defines the DMI’s objectives and purviews, as well as its executive body. It will now be affiliated with the Dubai Media Council.

Sheikh Mohammed also issued Decree No. (11) of 2022 appointing Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, as Chairman of the Dubai Media Incorporated.

The law and decree will be published in the Official Gazette and shall be effective from the date of their publication. Mohammed Suleiman Al Mulla has also been appointed CEO of Dubai Media Incorporated.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, said: “The new law reflects Sheikh Mohammed’s keenness to constantly improve the media sector, and develop Dubai’s media institutions in line with his vision that seeks to enhance Dubai’s leading position in this field. The law meets the necessary development plans set to upgrade the DMI and achieve the desired development goals.”

“We are determined to implement an integrated strategy to upgrade all sectors that fall under the umbrella of DMI and unify media efforts in the emirate in order to take Dubai into new heights of competitiveness and bring about a qualitative leap in the national media content so that it becomes capable of effectively conveying Dubai’s and the UAE’s messages to the world,” Sheikh Ahmed added.

The new law grants the DMI with a set of tasks and powers, including: Developing necessary policies and strategic plans to develop the DMI and media activities, submitting them to the Dubai Media Council for approval, and setting all necessary measures for their implementation after obtaining the council’s approval.

Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum expressed his gratitude to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid for his constant encouragement to media institutions to aim for excellence and his support to DMI with local talents that help enhance its performance. He said DMI would immensely benefit from Dubai’s status as a leading global media hub, sophisticated infrastructure and abundant local talent to achieve its objectives.

Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, said: “Since the formation of its Board, the Dubai Media

Council has been working in accordance with the directives of its chairman, Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to determine the principal elements of the plan to develop the various constituents of DMI, including visual, audio, print and digital media platforms. We aim to develop a comprehensive strategy to improve DMI’s performance further.”

Al Marri also said that the new Law outlines several objectives that will serve as a roadmap for DMI’s operations in particular and Dubai’s media sector in general. She affirmed that these objectives align with the duties and responsibilities of the Dubai Media Council, which seeks to unify the narrative of different media establishments to convey the Dubai story.

The law determines DMI’s tasks, responsibilities, and organisational structure. The Law also obliges all government and media entities operating in Dubai to collaborate with it to enable it to conduct its tasks.

Law No. (6) of 2022 replaces Law No. (8) of 2003 pertaining to the establishment of DMI. Decision No. (40) of 2021 related to the formation of the Steering Committee of DMI is annulled, in addition to any other legislation that may contradict this Law.

DMI is a pioneering media organisation comprising many print, radio and TV channels, including Dubai TV, Al Bayan newspaper, Sama Dubai, Dubai One, Dubai Sports, Dubai Racing, Noor Dubai Radio & TV, and Emarat Al Youm.