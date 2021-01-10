Dubai: Dubai Police’s Difficult Missions Unit responded to 175 accidents last year, to help people trapped in cars, lifts, valleys and fires, an official said on Sunday.
Lt Colonel Yehia Mohammad, Director of Difficult Missions Unit at Dubai Police, said the force working around the clock responds to emergency situations in the emirate.
“The team was divided into eight separate units to cater to the different areas of the emirate for a quicker response to emergencies. We had 175 accidents in 2020 and our missions included rescuing people from fires. These rescue missions were conducted in collaboration with Dubai Civil Defence,” said Lt Col Mohammad.
During last year, the rescue teams achieved a response time of nine minutes in case of emergency situations.
“We train the policemen on how to deal with rescue operations, especially in traffic accidents and rescue people trapped or lost in the deserts and valleys. We also have divers to handle maritime accidents,” Lt Col Mohammad added.