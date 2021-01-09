Abu Dhabi: Khalid Abdullah Belhoul, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, announced that the UAE will begin, following the signing of the AlUla Declaration in Saudi Arabia recently, to end all measures taken against the State of Qatar according to the statement issued on 5th June, 2017.
The Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation noted that the AlUla Declaration, and the associated permanent agreement of GCC solidarity, is considered a Gulf and Arab achievement that promotes and bolsters the cohesion of the GCC, Arab and Islamic unity.
He indicated that the UAE will work to re-open all land, sea and air ports for inbound and outbound movement, and that all relevant authorities in the UAE have been notified of these measures which will go into effect as of 9 January, 2021.
He added the UAE will work with the State of Qatar to resolve all other outstanding issues through bilateral talks.
AlUla Declaration
During a landmark summit held at Maraya Concert Hall in the historic Saudi city of AlUla, chaired by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, on behalf of King Salman, the GCC leaders signed the “AlUla Declaration” at the 41st GCC Summit, named “the Summit of Sultan Qaboos and Sheikh Sabah” in appreciation of their efforts.
The declaration calls for GCC unity and enhancing its regional and international role as a one economic and political bloc that helps achieve security, peace, stability and prosperity in the region.