Heads of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states delegations stand for a group photo prior to the beginning of the 41st GCC Summit in Saudi Arabia.
Image Credit: Dubai media office
A general view of the Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) 41st Summit in AlUla.
Image Credit: Reuters
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai at the summit.
Image Credit: Dubai media office
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is seen signing the AlUla communique
Image Credit: Dubai Media office
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai upon his arrival with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to attend the Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) 41st Summit in AlUla, Saudi Arabia.
Image Credit: WAM
Emir of Kuwait Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman upon his arrival in the city of AlUla in northwestern Saudi Arabia for the 41st Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit.
Image Credit: SPA
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcomes Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani upon his arrival to attend the Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) 41st Summit in AlUla, Saudi Arabia.
Image Credit: SPA
Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani attends the Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) 41st Summit in AlUla.
Image Credit: SPA
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcoming his counterpart from Bahrain, Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa, upon his arrival in the city of AlUla in northwestern Saudi Arabia for the 41st Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit.
Image Credit: SPA
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcoming Deputy Prime Minister of Oman, Fahd bin Mahmoud upon his arrival in the city of AlUla in northwestern Saudi Arabia for the 41st Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit.
Image Credit: SPA