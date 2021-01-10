1 of 8
For the second day in a row, temperatures dipped to freezing point in the city of Al Ain in Abu Dhabi.
Image Credit: storm.ae/Instagram
Instagram account @storm.ae shared videos of sheets of ice formed in a small water tank, as well as frozen dew drops on plants, in Al Ain.
Image Credit: Instagram/@storm.ae
The icicles were seen in the Al Jeeah area of Al Ain, @storm.ae posted.
Image Credit: Instagram/@storm.ae
According to the NCM, the lowest temperature recorded today was 2.3°C
Image Credit: Instagram
According to the NCM, UAE residents in Dubai, Sharjah and other emirates can expect temperature lows to dip between 5 and 9 °C.
Image Credit: Instagram/@storm.ae
An NCM official explained to Gulf News that Raknah gets lower temperatures that it’s surrounding areas and city, due to its topography.
Image Credit: Instagram/@storm.ae
On Saturday, the Instagram account shared another video of icicles spotted in Al Ain.
Image Credit: Instagram/@storm.ae
Al Jeeah is a place close to Raknah in Al Ain shown above, which recorded the lowest temperature on Saturday.
Image Credit: Twitter/Storm_Centre