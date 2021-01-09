Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has provided urgent humanitarian aid to those affected by the floods that swept the state of Pahang, Malaysia.

The move is in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the follow-up of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC).

The aid includes large quantities of medical and food supplies, and shelter materials, in the first phase of the aid programme that is implemented by the Emirates Red Crescent, benefitting more than 50,000 affected people.

The Emirates Red Crescent has completed its preparations to implement the directives of the wise leadership, and to expedite the provision of the assistance to those affected by the floods.

A delegation from the Emirates Red Crescent arrived in the Malaysian capital to oversee relief operations and deliver the humanitarian needs to the most affected areas in coordination and cooperation with the state government of Pahang and the competent Malaysian authorities.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, ERC's Secretary-General, affirmed that the wise leadership is always keen to enhance the UAE's humanitarian and development role regionally and globally, and to provide assistance to the underprivilged and those affected by various disasters.

Al Falahi explained that the UAE aid programme to Malaysia is being prepared, based on field reports and humanitarian appeals, taking into account urgent needs at the current stage.

He pointed out that the programme includes several stages based on developments in the humanitarian field situation, explaining that "the first phase will focus on shelter, food and health requirements, and then other stages will follow."