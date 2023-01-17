Davos: The UAE Delegation participated in the first day of the World Economic Forum held in Davos, Switzerland. The 2023 delegation included a number of officials and ministers of the Federal Government and local governments, in addition to businessmen and economic figures from the private sector.

During the first day of the Forum, Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi Minister of Education participated in a session intitled “Meeting of the Reskilling Revolution Champions”, where he discussed the influence of the technological changes, the COVID-19 pandemic and the green transition on people’s livelihoods.

Al Falasi discussed the importance of updating our learning programmes to prepare a qualified generation with the appropriate skills for the future, stressing the need of urgent investment in human capital to create a fairer world by ensuring people are given the chance to fulfil their potential and thrive.

As part of the UAE Pavilion Ohood Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and The Future announced the launch of Future Possibilities Index which comes in cooperation with Newsweek Vantage and Horizon Research Group.

The index will focus on identifying future opportunities, studying the market value, and evaluating the readiness of countries for future opportunities in terms of proactive policies, flexible legislations, talents readiness and the overall business environment.

Also, the Pavilion hosted a fireside chat about the Economic Clusters Development in the UAE, where Badr Al-Olama, the Executive Director at the UAE Clusters, Mubadala discussed the economic clusters have helped the UAE by luring foreign investments and enhancing economic development and diversification.

As part of the UAE participation in Davos 2023 under the slogan “Impossible is Possible”, the UAE Pavilion hosted a dialogue session held by the UAE Space Agency entitled "The Future of Our Planet - Low Earth Orbit Politics of the 21st Century".

The country’s participation in the World Economic Forum’s annual meetings in Davos demonstrates the UAE’s commitment to global engagement and the continued dedication to advancing the growth of its economy. The UAE’s Pavilion at Davos 2023, aims at highlighting the country’s commitment to strengthening economic ties and promoting economic and social growth.

The UAE delegation chaired by Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, included Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education; Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development; Abdulla Bin Touq Al Mari, Minister of Economy; Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology; Dr. Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Ohood Bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future; Shamma Bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth; Omar Bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications.