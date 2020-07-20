Dubai: Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, had launched an extensive inspection campaign that covered 6,510 taxis of 7 franchise companies, including Dubai Taxi, and inspected premises of their operators in Dubai during the second half of this year.
Campaigns focused on the compliance of local taxis with the precautionary measures of fighting COVID-19.
Commenting on the campaign, Saeed Al Baluchi, Director of Passenger Transport Monitoring Activities, said, "RTA is keen to intensify inspection campaigns on all public transport services in Dubai, especially during the current emergency health conditions. As part of such efforts, we carried out an expansive inspection process that covered 6,510 taxis out of 11,000 taxis operating in Dubai."
The inspection, which focused on compliance with the physical distancing of passengers, resulted in 643 violations, he added.
"Such inspection campaigns also included site visits to the premises of franchise companies to verify their compliance with the disinfection and precautionary health measures taken at their offices to ensure a safe and healthy working environment. RTA Inspectors covered the entire facilities of taxi operators and reported full compliance with health measures in place," confirmed Al Baluchi.
"Such inspection efforts are also part of a periodic plan enforced throughout the year. The Passengers Transport Monitoring Activities Department is keen to mobilise all efforts to combat the outbreak of COVID-19. The importance of such campaigns is heightened with the resumption of normal business in Dubai; which requires continued monitoring of passenger transport activities," he concluded.