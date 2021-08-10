Dubai: A total 42 associates from the sixth and seventh batches of the judiciary assistants in public prosecution completed all the needed requirements to earn a diploma in legal studies, the Dubai Judicial Institute (DJI) announced on Monday.
The graduation ceremony, which was held on August 3 at DJI’s Al Salfa Hall, was attended by Chancellor Essam Issa Al Humaidan, Dubai’s Attorney General and DJI Chairman of Board of Directors; Justice Dr Jamal Al Sumaiti, DJI director general; and a number of senior guests representing public prosecution and institute cadres.
Justice Dr Jamal Al Sumaiti congratulated the graduates, who each completed 96 hours of training.
Read more
- Bounced cheques: Dh302 million worth cases settled in Sharjah
- ICA announces launch of new and upgraded version of the Emirates ID card
- Dubai's private sector is hiring again, July sees biggest growth since November 2019: IHS Markit
- Sharjah Ruler, Dr. Sheikh Sultan, appoints Sultan bin Ahmed Deputy Ruler
He also praised their dedication and keenness to upgrade their skills. He said: “As we celebrate these graduates who have demonstrated the highest levels of commitment, we reaffirm that we are proceeding with our mission to provide members of the legal community with the best professional training, with continuous development to provide them with modern knowledge. This is all based on our values system of trust, professionalism and innovation, which are the same values that have accompanied our march for more than a quarter of a century.”
Judiciary work
The goal of the DJI programme is to develop qualified national cadres to undertake the work of the judiciary and the prosecution. “The programme also focuses on enhancing trainees’ positive attitudes to adopt best legal behavioural practices, and the latest knowledge in contemporary field, such as artificial intelligence.”