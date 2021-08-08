Sharjah: Sharjah Police have settled bounced cheque cases and financial disputes worth more than Dh302 million so far this year.
The police force said 7,084 cases were settled during the first half of 2021 and Dh302.4 million recovered without referring the cases to court.
Colonel Ahmad Al Zaabi, Deputy Director, Comprehensive Police Stations Department, Sharjah Police, said the initiative’s results were impressive as financial disputes and bounced cheque cases between parties was settled amicably.
“Finding amicable solutions can maintain relations between disputers. Shajrah Police is working on different initiatives for the benefit of community members,” Col Al Zaabi said in a statement.