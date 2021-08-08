Dubai: The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) announced the launch of the new and upgraded version of the Emirates ID card and the start of its issuance to customers, as part of the new generation of Emirati passports and national identity card project.
Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Acting Director General of the ICA confirmed that "issuing the new generation of the Emirates ID comes within the framework of achieving the vision of the UAE government to develop the system and quality of population data, and provide it with an advanced system based on best practices and international standards in managing personal identity and providing high quality services."
The new Emirates IDs, like the new generation of Emirati passports, will feature an updated design, and incorporate high-security features that better prevent forgery.
Residents who had applied to renew their Emirates IDs were using an electronic version of the identity card, while waiting for the new generation IDs.