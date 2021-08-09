Sharjah: His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Monday issued two Emiri decrees appointing Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi as Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the emirate’s Petroleum Council.
Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi is also member of the Sharjah Executive Council and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, which oversees the Sharjah Media Corporation, Sharjah Government Media Bureau and Sharjah Media City.
He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration from Arkansas State University in Arkansas, U.S.A. and a Master of Science Degree in Computer Information Systems from University of Detroit Mercy in Michigan, U.S.A.
Media
Received the Arab League’s ”Media Personality of the Year 2016“ award in recognition of his active role in developing the media sector locally and regionally
Establishing Sharjah Government Media Bureau ( formally known as Sharjah Media Centre )
Restructuring Sharjah Media Corporation, which includes among others Sharjah TV, Sharjah Radio, Sharjah Sports Channel and Sharjah Media Training Centre
Establishing new television channels like Al Dhaid’s Al Wosta and Al Sharqiya from Kalba
Establishing Sharjah 24, the premier Arabic and English news portal dedicated to Sharjah and the UAE
Launching XPOSURE, the first photography festival of its kind in the region Launching OMNESMedia.com, the first professional media network portal
Government Communication
Launching the International Government Communication Forum in 2012 Launching the Sharjah Government Communication Award in 2013 Establishing Sharjah Government Media Bureau’s Government Communication Department in 2013
Launched Sharjah’s first active Government Communication Network in 2013
Launched Sharjah Events portal www.sharjahevents.ae in 2016
Launched the first-of-its-kind International Government Communication Centre in 2017
Economy and Business
Chairman of Sharjah Pipeline Company ( Anabeeb ) since 2003
Deputy Chairman of Sharjah LPG Co. Ltd. ( SHALCO ) from 2004 to 2011 Chairman of Basma Group since 2005
Board Member of Dana Gas since 2005
Chairman of Sharjah National Oil Company since 2010
Chairman of the Sharjah General Services Company ( Khadamat ) since 2013 Chairman of Tilal Properties since 2014
Chairman of the Board of Directors of Eskan Real Estate Development LLC since 2014
Chairman of the Board of Directors of Arcadia Middle East LLC since 2016 Chairman of the Board of Directors of Klampfer Middle East LLC since 2016 Chairman of the Board of Directors of Arada Developments LLC since 2017
Tourism and Environment
Deputy Chairman of Sharjah Equestrian and Racing Club from 2002 to 2011 Chairman of Green Planet LLC. since 2005
Chairman of Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority – SCTDA from 2006 to 2012
Chairman of the Executive Committee for the Sharjah Islamic Culture Capital 2014
Establishing Al Majaz Amphitheatre, the first of its kind in the region, in 2014