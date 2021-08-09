Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed will also be Chairman of the Petroleum Council

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi has been appointed Deputy Ruler of Sharjah

Sharjah: His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Monday issued two Emiri decrees appointing Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi as Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the emirate’s Petroleum Council.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi is also member of the Sharjah Executive Council and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, which oversees the Sharjah Media Corporation, Sharjah Government Media Bureau and Sharjah Media City.

He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration from Arkansas State University in Arkansas, U.S.A. and a Master of Science Degree in Computer Information Systems from University of Detroit Mercy in Michigan, U.S.A.

Media

Received the Arab League’s ”Media Personality of the Year 2016“ award in recognition of his active role in developing the media sector locally and regionally

Establishing Sharjah Government Media Bureau ( formally known as Sharjah Media Centre )

Restructuring Sharjah Media Corporation, which includes among others Sharjah TV, Sharjah Radio, Sharjah Sports Channel and Sharjah Media Training Centre

Establishing new television channels like Al Dhaid’s Al Wosta and Al Sharqiya from Kalba

Establishing Sharjah 24, the premier Arabic and English news portal dedicated to Sharjah and the UAE

Launching XPOSURE, the first photography festival of its kind in the region Launching OMNESMedia.com, the first professional media network portal

Government Communication

Launching the International Government Communication Forum in 2012 Launching the Sharjah Government Communication Award in 2013 Establishing Sharjah Government Media Bureau’s Government Communication Department in 2013

Launched Sharjah’s first active Government Communication Network in 2013

Launched Sharjah Events portal www.sharjahevents.ae in 2016

Launched the first-of-its-kind International Government Communication Centre in 2017

Economy and Business

Chairman of Sharjah Pipeline Company ( Anabeeb ) since 2003

Deputy Chairman of Sharjah LPG Co. Ltd. ( SHALCO ) from 2004 to 2011 Chairman of Basma Group since 2005

Board Member of Dana Gas since 2005

Chairman of Sharjah National Oil Company since 2010

Chairman of the Sharjah General Services Company ( Khadamat ) since 2013 Chairman of Tilal Properties since 2014

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Eskan Real Estate Development LLC since 2014

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Arcadia Middle East LLC since 2016 Chairman of the Board of Directors of Klampfer Middle East LLC since 2016 Chairman of the Board of Directors of Arada Developments LLC since 2017

Tourism and Environment

Deputy Chairman of Sharjah Equestrian and Racing Club from 2002 to 2011 Chairman of Green Planet LLC. since 2005

Chairman of Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority – SCTDA from 2006 to 2012

Chairman of the Executive Committee for the Sharjah Islamic Culture Capital 2014