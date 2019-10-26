She fell from 17th floor of a building along Shaikh Zayed Road on Saturday

A scene on the ground floor where the 16-year-old fell from the 17th floor of a building in Dubai. Image Credit: Reader Photo

Dubai: A 16-year-old girl plunged to her death from the 17th floor of a building off Sheikh Zayed Road while she was trying to take selfie, Dubai Police told Gulf News on Saturday.

Colonel Faisal Al Qasim, Director of Security Media in Dubai Police, said that the Asian girl was on the edge of the balcony in her parents flat trying to take a selfie when she fell to death.

“She was standing on a chair in the balcony and trying g to take a selfie when she lost control and fell to death,” Col Al Qasim said.

According to Dubai Police, the girl’s sister watched her sister falling after she lost her balance.

“Her sister said that she lost her balance (while standing) on a chair and fell off the balcony while her mobile fell inside the balcony in a dramatic way. The girl was killed instantly,” Col Al Qasim added.

Dubai Police urged public to be careful while doing such actions and for parents to monitor their children and youngsters.

“We always warn people about the dangers of using mobile phones while driving. But now, we witnessed a different, tragic incident of a girl who died because of a selfie,” Col Al Qasim said.