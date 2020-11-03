Emirati astronaut Hazzaa Al Mansoori says Flag will always be a symbol of pride and glory

Flag Day is a national occasion for citizens and residents, which has been held every year since 2013 to honour the efforts of the UAE’s founding fathers. Image Credit: Twitter/ Courtesy: @HamdanBinZayed

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has called on citizens and residents to remember the martyrs on Flag Day.

At 11am on Tuesday, UAE government departments, schools and private establishments raised the UAE flag to commemorate Flag Day – a day that was introduced in 2013 to celebrate the accession of Sheikh Khalifa as President of the UAE in 2004.

On his official social media account, Sheikh Mohamed told his Twitter followers that this year’s Flag Day should also be an occasion to honour the martyrs who dedicated their lives to the country.

“The UAE flag is, and will always remain, a symbol of peace and progress. On Flag Day, we remember the martyrs who sacrificed their lives to defend their flag, and we remind ourselves of the UAE’s determination to be at the forefront of development,” he said.

Sheikh Hamdan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, also posted a patriotic photograph of the UAE flag, while emphasising that patriotic love and loyalty lies in all the nation’s children.

“Flag Day is a national occasion dear to all of us in which patriotism, loyalty and love for the homeland are manifested in the souls of its children, and instilled in the hearts of generations that respect the symbol of the state, and the banner of its glory and pride. On this day, we display loyalty to the founding fathers who raised the Union Flag high, which is a moment of pride for all of us,” posted Sheikh Hamdan Bin Zayed.

Across social networking sites, the Arabic hashtag #UAE_Flag_Day was in the top 10 trending topics in the country, as netizens praised the UAE’s efforts and its visionary leaders for leading the nation.