A boy holds a sign in support of US President Donald Trump during a Make America Great Again rally with Vice President Mike Pence in Greensboro International Airport, in Greensboro, North Carolina. The US presidential campaign enters its final day Monday with a last-minute scramble for votes by Donald Trump and Joe Biden, drawing to a close an extraordinary race that has put a pandemic-stricken country on edge.
Image Credit: AFP
A young boy is seen dressed as US President Donald Trump during a campaign rally at Altoona-Blair County Airport in Martinsburg, Pa. But while campaigning will halt and voters will have their say on Tuesday, many questions remain over how soon a result will be known due to a flood of mail-in ballots and possible legal challenges.
Image Credit: NYT
As proof of how much Americans have been galvanized - and perhaps frightened by the pandemic - a record of more than 93 million people have cast early ballots, including in-person and mailed votes, according to the nonpartisan US Elections Project. Above, a child wearing a MAGA hat looks around as US President Donald Trump speaks during a Make America Great Again campaign rally at Altoona-Blair County Airport in Martinsburg, Pennsylvania.
Image Credit: AFP
Supporters sitting on a car hold signs during a drive-in rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. Biden is in Pennsylvania - including for a drive-in rally with pop star Lady Gaga - as well as in Cleveland, Ohio.
Image Credit: REUTERS
On Sunday, Trump and Biden drove home their closing arguments - and the president said his supporters would again shock the world.
Image Credit: REUTERS
As the hours count down on Monday and with polls showing him behind, Trump will repeat his marathon performance from the previous day with another set of five rallies in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Supporters of U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden attend a drive-in campaign event at Bucks County Community College in Bristol. Nationally, polls have consistently put Biden well ahead, and a RealClearPolitics average of surveys had him up 7.2 percentage points Sunday.
Image Credit: REUTERS
A child looks on during U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign rally at Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport in Bullhead City, Arizona.
Trump has held an exhausting string of raucous rallies with crowds pressed together, many of them without masks. Biden has held far fewer rallies with much more caution - usually socially distanced drive-up gatherings - and has taken care to wear a mask.
Image Credit: REUTERS
A kid waits for Democratic U.S. presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden's appearance during a campaign stop in Atlanta, Georgia.
Image Credit: REUTERS
A girl raises a hand as she reacts during U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign rally at Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport in Bullhead City, Arizona.
Image Credit: REUTERS
People wait for the arrival of President Donald Trump at a campaign rally at iG Flight Services at AltoonaBlair County Airport . Trump still trails his opponent Joe Biden in most major polls as Americans prepare to go to the polls to choose their next president on November 3rd.
Image Credit: AFP
Alicia Charles, 10, poses for a portrait at an event encouraging community members to vote in the upcoming presidential election at an early voting site in Houston, Texas, U.S.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Pricillica McNulty, 6, receives help putting on a mask at an event encouraging community members to vote in the upcoming presidential election at an early voting site in Houston, Texas, U.S.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Joe Biden talks with two young boys during an unscheduled walk on the street while campaigning in Duluth, Minnesota.
Image Credit: