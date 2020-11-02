Dubai: This year, UAE Flag Day will fall on Tuesday and as the coronavirus epidemic continues, so will the precautionary measures against COVID-19.
The nationwide celebration, first launched in 2013 and normally celebrated on November 3, marks the accession of His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the office as President of the UAE in 2004.
Due to the strict safety measures implemented across the country to prevent the spread of COVID-19, UAE authorities have set out guidelines on how Flag Day should be celebrated this year.
In a circular, the Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi (ADEK) issued instructions to all schools in the emirate, which required the complete disinfection of the areas where the flag pole will be raised. Children will not be allowed to participate at this year’s events.
The guidelines also instructed schools to limit the number of participants in the flag raising ceremony to 20, to ensure that all attendees present a COVID-19 negative result from the last 96 hours, the installation of a thermal scanner at the entrance.
“People attending the national celebrations are required to wear a face mask at all times, the raising of the mast is restricted to only one person, and a distance of at least two metres should be kept between participants,” said ADEK.
In accordance with COVID-19 safety measures, the distribution of flags and souvenirs will not be permitted.