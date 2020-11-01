1 of 6
Ten thousand international pilgrims arrive on the first day of Umrah resumption. Muslims at the Kaaba are keeping a safe social distance, perform Umrah at the Grand Mosque after Saudi authorities ease the COVID-19 restrictions, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday.
Image Credit: Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS
The third stage for foreign pilgrims, beginning on Sunday, has been implemented amid strict health measures including limiting the ritual to Muslims aged between 18 to 50 years.
Image Credit: Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS
The eligible pilgrims are required to show a test result conducted 72 hours at most before arrival proving they are free of COVID-19.
Image Credit: Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS
Pilgrims, coming from abroad to the kingdom to perform the Umrah, are allowed a 10-day stay, Saudi media reported Sunday.
Image Credit: Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS
Pilgrims must have a health guide provided by Umrah companies to monitor each group throughout their visit.
Image Credit: Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS
Pilgrims practice social distancing while praying around the Kaaba.
Image Credit: Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS