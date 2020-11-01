1 of 9
The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, DCT Abu Dhabi, has announced that Al Ain’s Jebel Hafeet Desert Park is reopened for visitors on 1st November 2020, with the Park’s new season running through April 2021. Officially launched in February 2020, Abu Dhabi’s newest cultural and outdoor adventure attraction, located at the foot of Jebel Hafeet Mountain, offers guests a mix of history, culture, and stunning natural landscapes.
Image Credit: WAM
Among the key attractions at the park are its 5,000-year-old "beehive’ tombs" some of the most famous archaeological remains in the UAE, which attest to the rich history and ancient habitation of the area. The park also offers beautiful natural surroundings for outdoor enthusiasts to enjoy, stretching through nine kilometres of captivating terrain around the base of Jebel Hafeet, one of the highest mountains in the UAE.
Image Credit: WAM
"To visit Jebel Hafit Desert Park is to travel through thousands of years of Emirati history," said Saood Al Hosani, Acting Under-Secretary of DCT Abu Dhabi. "This landmark offers a fascinating insight into the UAE’s unique heritage and is complemented with a range of outdoor activities suitable for visitors of all ages and abilities, allowing for exploration of surrounding areas notable not only for their beauty but for their significant biodiversity.
Image Credit: Abu Dhabi Tourism
Three shelters within the grounds are perfect spots for a picnic, while numerous shaded benches give hikers and cyclists places to sit back and enjoy the views.
Image Credit: WAM
The park’s cultural and natural features are one of the cultural sites of Al Ain that make up the UAE’s first designated UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Image Credit: WAM
A view from Jebel Hafeet.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
The park is operated by Barari Natural Resources, the environmental management organisation that conserves and manages forests and nature reserves across the emirate of Abu Dhabi, including Sir Bani Yas Island and Telal Resort.
Image Credit: Shutterstock
Camels near Jabel Hafeet, Al Ain.
Image Credit: Shutterstock