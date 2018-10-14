Abu Dhabi: A fire broke out in a 12-storey residential building in downtown Abu Dhabi's Muroor Road on Sunday evening.

No injuries were reported. Civil defence teams responded swiftly and controlled the spread of fire to other floors of the building.

All residents including families and children were safely evacuated from the tower.

Families who reside in the tower thanked firefighters, saying that since the blaze broke out during the day, they were all awake and took the stairs down.

Four storeys of the building are occupied by bachelors; the rest by families.