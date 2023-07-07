1. Big Ticket: Lucky Indian expat wins two cash prizes on same day

See how Indian expat won at the recently held live draw of Big Ticket

2. Meet Yusuf Bhai, the ‘doctor of fragrance’ from Deira

Perfumer talks about his journey from Kerala to UAE and linking memories to scents

3. Summer in UAE: Five places you can visit in Khorfakkan for free

Explore ancient Wadis or enjoy water sports at the corniche

4. 13 instances when your car can be impounded

Up to Dh100,000 fine that needs to be paid for the release of the impounded vehicle

5. Employer refuses to give my end-of-service benefits

Employee worked for 4 years in company’s branch in Saudi Arabia

