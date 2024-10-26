Dubai: The first edition of the Dubai World Obstacle Championship will be held from December 5 to 8 featuring teams and top athletes from around the globe competing for a prize of Dh500,000, it was announced on Saturday.

At a press conference, the event’s Supreme Organising Committee said the contest will be organised by Dubai Police, Department of Economy and Tourism, and Dubai Sports Council, in collaboration with the International Federation of Obstacle Sports (FISO).

Lieutenant Colonel Abdul Basit Ali, the head of the Committee for the Dubai World Championship, said: “World sports championships are an ideal platform and a qualitative opportunity to assess the physical and skill performance of players, as they bring together the best athletes from around the world in competitions that require high levels of physical fitness and endurance.”

Different races

He added that the Championship will be held in Dubai Design District and Dubai Police Officers Club in Al Jaddaf. The event will be organised according to the standards of the World Obstacle International Governing Body, ensuring an experience for all participants in the 100m, 5km, 2.5km, and 1.5km races.

The Championship also includes individual and team categories, as well as special categories represented by national teams competing in the 100m, 2.5km and 5km categories, with a total prize pool of Dh500,000.

Ali Omar Al Blooshi, director of the Sports Events Department at Dubai Sports Council, said: “The Dubai Sports Council is pleased to collaborate with Dubai Police and the Department of Economy and Tourism to provide all possible support for the success of the Dubai World Challenge for Obstacles, the first of its kind, which represents a qualitative addition to the list of sports events in the country and enhances sports tourism.”

Ian Adamson, President of World Obstacle, said the decision to hold the World Obstacle Championship in Dubai was due to the emirate’s comprehensive infrastructure, including sports facilities.

Badr Al Nouri, the tournament director, said: “The championship includes various individual and team competitions, and it is expected to attract thousands of participants from professionals and amateurs of different age groups, requiring high levels of physical fitness for the competitions. Those aged 10 years and above are allowed to participate, except for the challenges that cover distances of 5000 metres.”