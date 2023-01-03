Abu Dhabi: An expat engineer in the UAE won 1kg of 24 carat gold on the first day of the new year in the Big Ticket draw.
Throughout December 2022, Big Ticket’s weekly e-draw was giving customers the chance to walk away with 1kg of 24 carat gold every week. Karamangattil Krishnakumar, a resident of Ras Al Khaimah, was the final winner to take home the prize during the last weekly e-draw of 2022.
Currently employed as an engineer, Karamangattil moved to the UAE in 1994 and has been buying Big Tickets for the past three years after seeing a Big Ticket winner featured in the media. Karamangattil received the winning phone call on Sunday, first day of the new year. He told Big Ticket’s representatives that he hadn’t made plans for how to spend his prize as he wasn’t expecting to win.
Karamangattil added that he will continue to purchase Big Tickets until the day comes that he receives the winning phone call about the grand prize.
Customers of Big Ticket who purchase raffle tickets during the month of January are automatically entered into a weekly electronic draw that will see one winner take home the 1kg of 24 carat gold prize every week. Anyone who purchases tickets during the promotion dates will also stand the chance to win the Dh23 million grand prize on February 3.