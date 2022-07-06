Dubai: Residents and visitors are sure to have an unforgettable Eid Al Adha celebration in Dubai this time as the city celebrates the 25th edition of Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS). There will be musical shows, roaming entertainment, retail offers, raffles, mall activations, dining and hotel offers, concerts and more.

This will be a festive time with family and friends as there are shopping deals organised and presented by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) from July 7 to 17, as they enjoy fantastic shopping deals, live entertainment, traditional family feasts and many more across Dubai.

Musical shows

Catch the Canadian band, Badbadnotgood, on July 6 at the Hard Rock Cafe, Dubai Festival City, while younger family members can dance the night away with the iconic Baby Shark and Friends, with daily shows from July 7-17 at the Theatre in Mall of the Emirates.

There is also a spectacular musical treat with Saudi artist Rabeh Saqr on July 11 at Coca Cola Arena. People can also head to the Dubai Opera on July 10 and 11 to watch Tambakhia, a brand-new satirical play by comedy icon Tariq Al-Ali.

Shoppers at The Dubai Mall. Image Credit: Supplied

The magic of music with Indian cinematic score composer Salim Sulaiman also comes to the Coca Cola Arena on July 16. There will be Beat the Heat showcase with Egyptian band Cairokee and trap artist Afroto at Dubai World Trade on July 16.

Roving entertainment

Dubai’s beloved summer characters Modesh and Dana will be calling in to say hello at malls across the city. Catch up with them at Barsha City Centre, Me’aisem City Centre, Circle Mall, City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, City Walk, DIFC, Nakheel Mall, Mercato Mall, Ibn Battuta, Dubai Festival Plaza, Dubai Festival City Mall, Mall of the Emirates, The Outlet Village, and Al Khawaneej Walk from July 9-17.

Children will have plenty of opportunity to enjoy the Eid fun at various DSS destinations. Image Credit: Supplied

From July 9-12, there will be musical performances from international cultural artists, including traditional bands from Turkey, Spain, Lebanon, Egypt, Syria, Morocco and Uzbekistan at Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Walk, DIFC, Nakheel Mall, Dubai Festival Plaza and Ibn Battuta Mall.

Also enjoy traditional Emirati music with Alharbia and Ayal performances in shopping and leisure hotspots such as Bluewaters, City Centre Mirdif, Dubai Festival City Mall, Al Khawaneej Walk, The Outlet Village, Dubai Festival Plaza, DIFC, Nakheel Mall and more.

Retail offers

Shoppers at Oasis Mall will be able to enjoy sales and discounts with up to 75 per cent off. Shoppers can also enter the draw upon spending a minimum amount of Dh200 or more at any store within the mall for a chance to become the Shukran millionaire.

Club Apparel brands across the city offers shoppers further savings on DSS sale prices with the cost of VAT (value added tax) covered by Club Apparel from July 4-10. Visitors will also have a chance to become a millionaire when spending Dh500 or more at The Dubai Mall.

Make sure to visit DSS Omega Watch Week at Mall of the Emirates until July 10 to see a unique collection of finest luxury watches.

Meanwhile, a prize pot of Dh200,000 is up for grabs over the three days of Eid Al Adha at all participating retail destinations.

Mall activations

Don’t miss out on the new Minions movie — The Rise of Gru, which is airing across VOX cinemas at Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif and City Centre Deira. To add an extra layer to the Minions fun, families can hang out and play at the dedicated Minions City activation at Mall of the Emirates and City Centre Mirdif until July 17.

Dining offers

With no less than 37 Dubai restaurants taking part in the Big Eid Eat from July 9-12, there’s never been a better time to catch up with family, friends and loved ones over breakfast, brunch, lunch, tea, dinner, supper and more — with an amazing spread to sample at this special DSS edition.

From gourmet venues to street food, from Emirati and Arabian cuisine to Italian and Far Eastern flavours, it’s the best of Dubai on a plate this Eid Al Adha. More details on all participating restaurants are available at Big Eid Eat.

Hotel deals

Ibis One Central Hotel, Ibis World Trade Centre, Novotel World Trade Centre and the Grand Cosmopolitan Hotel in Al Barsha are all offering reduced rates, while the Marriott Hotel Al Jaddaf is including breakfast for two and a late checkout.

Crowne Plaza Dubai on Sheikh Zayed Road and The H Hotel are offering big discounts on hotel rates. Elsewhere, the Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel near BurJuman in Bur Dubai has 33 per cent off on Eid stays.

Modesh World

The region’s largest educational and indoor entertainment theme park for families and children is packed to the rafters with attractions, experiences, games, shows, contests and educational workshops. Modesh World at Dubai World Trade Centre has tonnes of family fun and festivities this Eid Al Ahda.

Modesh World, The region’s largest educational and indoor entertainment theme park for families and children, is packed to the rafters with attractions this Eid Al Adha. Image Credit: Supplied

New attractions this summer include ‘Winter at Modesh’ — a world of adventure, snow and all things winter with a mini snow park, an adventurous inflatable course and interactive shows. Modesh World is open seven days a week all summer, including the Eid holidays.