Hundreds of thousands turn up to celebrate New Year with renewed hope, optimism in UAE

The fireworks display on Burj Khalifa of New Year's Eve celebrates the UAE Golden Jubilee. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: The skies above the UAE lit up in spectacular fireworks and world record breaking pyrotechnics show.

The country said goodbye to 2021 and welcomed 2022 with renewed hope and utmost optimism. The festivities themselves reinforced confidence among residents and tourists that the country is one of the safest destinations in the world.

Residents and visitors came in droves — with adherence to precautionary measures — to witness up close the fireworks at every landmark in the UAE from Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest tower; to the world’s biggest fair, Expo 2020 Dubai; Global Village; Atlantis, The Palm; to Guinness World Record breaking fireworks in the Capital and pyrotechnics show in Abu Dhabi Corniche and Yas Island; all the way to Al Majaz Waterfront and Khorfakkan Beach in Sharjah; and as far as Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah.

Like in the past years, the most highly-anticipated fireworks display happened on Burj Khalifa in Dubai. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Eve of Wonders

Like in the past years, the most highly-anticipated fireworks display happened on Burj Khalifa. This year’s celebrations focused on UAE’s Golden Jubilee, encapsulated in pyrotechnics show titled ‘Eve of Wonders.’ Mohamed Alabbar, the founder of Emaar, said: “The UAE and Dubai inspire hope and optimism and bring together a global community to shape the future. This year’s celebration (was) a tribute to our nation’s achievements in the past 50 years.

At the stroke of midnight, the fireworks from the world’s tallest tower were accompanied by an electrifying laser act that synched perfectly with a choreographed water show at The Dubai Fountain. Organisers said they used a total of 177,958kg of fireworks with 10,400 firing orders and 1,235 firing directions; and as many as 274 light fixtures, plus 60 laser projectors.

Greatest show

Not even the early morning drizzle could dampen the merry spirit of people who went to Expo 2020 Dubai on New Year’s Eve.

Indian aerospace engineer, Rohan Sahoo, 38, for one has come all the way from Abu Dhabi with his family. “We could not think of a better way of spending our New Year’s Eve. It has to be at the world’s greatest show,” he told Gulf News. Abhishek Khare, 38, another aerospace space engineer working in the capital added: “We took all necessary health precaution — we were all masked and we followed social distancing while we enjoyed the concerts and fireworks display.

A view of Al Wasl Dome at Expo 2020 Dubai on Friday. Expo 2020 Dubai saw an array of activities and celebrations to ring in the new year. Image Credit: Anjana Kumar/Gulf News

Expo 2020 Dubai welcomed 2022 in grand style and non-stop merriment, with 13 hours of festivities that started from 3pm on Friday and will continue until 4am the next day.

Fireworks show at Expo 2020 Dubai on Friday night. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

There were also two more fireworks displays — the first happened at midnight, complemented by the first ever “ball drop” at Al Wasl Plaza, and the second is scheduled to take place at 3 am (on Saturday).

Global Village and Burj Al Arab fireworks

A total of eight fireworks happened at Dubai Global Village, in sync with the celebration of New Year in eight different countries. First was Australia at 5pm (UAE time), then Philippines at 8pm. Next was Thailand at 9pm, Bangladesh at 10pm, India at 10.30pm and Pakistan at 11pm. A five-minute firework display happened at midnight (UAE time) and the last one was at 1am, coinciding with the New Year in Russia.

A stunning display of fireworks light up the night sky above Burj Al Arab in Dubai on Friday. Image Credit: Courtesy: Dubai Media Office

Meanwhile, the world’s only seven-star iconic hotel had a fireworks display that lasted for eight minutes. People came in early to Kite Beach to witness the Burj Al Arab fireworks.

Fancy fireworks and drone show

Atlantis, The Palm welcomed 2022 with fancy fireworks and there were also other shows in Al Seef, Dubai Festival City Mall, Emirates Golf Club, The Pointe, The Dubai Frame and Town Square. Bluewaters Island, meanwhile, not only had fireworks but a drone show as wheel.

Record-breaking fireworks

Abu Dhabi witnessed three Guinness World Records as part of Sheikh Zayed Festival’s New Year’s Eve celebrations, including a 40-minute firework display set the record for volume, duration and form. There was also a giant drone show that lit up the skies over Al Wathba.

Fireworks at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on New Year's Eve. Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News

Fireworks also illuminated the skies above Abu Dhabi Corniche, Al Maryah Island, Saadiyat Island, Yas Island, the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain and Madinat Zayed in Al Dhafra. Adding to Al Dhafra’s already dramatic scenery, the fireworks lit up the night sky over the desert landscape.

In total, Abu Dhabi had seven stunning firework shows, five live concerts and over 40 citywide promotions on New Year’s Eve.

Fireworks in Sharjah and Ajman

Al Majaz Waterfront and Khor Fakkan Beach each had a 10-minute-long firework display on New Year’s Eve, while residents in Ajman enjoyed a five-minute firework display at Al Zorah Beachside.

New records in RAK

Two new Guinness World Record-breaking fireworks displays were set along the 4.7-kilometre area between Al Marjan Island and Al Hamra Village in Ras Al Khaimah. The 12-minute pyrotechnic spectacle took the record for the Most Remote Operated Multirotors / Drones Launching Fireworks Simultaneously and the Highest Altitude MultirotorDrone Firework Display.