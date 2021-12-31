Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today hoped for peace and wellbeing for the people of the UAE and the world just ahead of the New Year.
Conveying his New Year wishes, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed tweeted: “We welcome the new year with hope and optimism for the future and a shared determination to continue building on the achievements of our nation. May the year ahead bring peace and wellbeing to the people of the UAE and the world.”
