Dubai: As Dubai gets ready to host its New Year’s Eve celebrations, around 679 firefighters and 84 fire engines will be deployed to secure the mega events that are scheduled for later tonight.
Lt General Rashid Thani Al Matroushi, Director of Dubai Civil Defence, said that his men were ready to secure the events and celebrations across the emirate. “Dubai Civil Defence is 100 per cent ready for New Year’s Eve, along with our partners. We will secure the events at 29 sites that will have fireworks displays,” said Lt Gen Al Matroushi.
Dubai divided into three sectors
A total of 679 firefighters will be divided into three main sectors with more than 84 fire engines and logistical support teams stationed at all fire stations in Dubai. “We divided the emirate into three sectors — Deira, Bur Dubai and Jebel Ali. It is a chance to show that our country can host and organise multiple events [all at the same time],” Lt Gen Al Matroushi added. He also pointed out that 74,000 buildings and facilities in Dubai were linked to the smart fire alarm and safety system 24x7.
“There is a cooperation with developers and contractors to implement safety conditions in all buildings, including the ones that will host New Year’s Eve celebrations,” he said.
Securing Expo site
Lt Gen Al Matroushi said that fire and evacuation drills were conducted on Burj Khalifa and 61 buildings around the tower to ensure safety features.
“We had 13 inspection visits at the Expo 2020 Dubai site. About 108 firefighters and 31 fire engines will secure celebrations at the site from 3pm on Friday, until 5am next day,” he added.