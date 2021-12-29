Dubai: The Mohammed bin Rashid Islamic Culture Center of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai organised the annual ceremony for the winners of the students' competition. These students participated in various courses of the Student Affairs section in 2021. The ceremony honoured the ten winners of the competition from different levels. More than 100 students, teachers and employees attended the programme.
Hamad Al Sheikh Ahmed Al Shaibani, director-general of IACAD, Butti Abdullah Al Jumairi, executive director of the Institutional Support Sector, and Hind Muhammad Lootah, acting executive director of Islamic Affairs Sector attended the ceremony.
The competition involved Duaas and an explanation of their meanings to Muslim and non-Muslim communities through various initiatives, projects and activities. Al Shaibani said in his opening speech that the Mohammed bin Rashid Islamic Culture Center opens multiple horizons for all residents — Muslims as well as non-Muslims — to introduce them to moderate Islamic culture and Arabic language.
Muhammad Al-Farsi, senior Islamic culture consultant, delivered a speech on behalf of the Mohammed bin Rashid Islamic Culture Center director, in which Al-Farsi confirmed that the centre witnessed participation by community members to learn about Islamic culture, presented and explained by the centre’s specialists, using modern means of education. Al-Farsi stressed that the centre was seeking to achieve the best through its plan for the next season.
Dr Muhammad Ayada al-Kubaisi, Grand Mufti, spoke about the importance of seeking knowledge.
More than 116 participants were in the fray. The ceremony included various activities and workshops in the outdoor arena, with an Emirati breakfast for the attendees.