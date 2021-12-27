Mohammed Bin Rashid University in Dubai. Image Credit: WAM

Dubai: Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) is offering a 50 per cent fee reduction for its Master of Science programme in Biomedical Sciences and postgraduate nursing degrees, the Master of Science in Cardiovascular Nursing and a Master of Science in Paediatric Nursing, in addition to a fully-funded PhD programme in Biomedical Sciences.

The university offers undergraduate and postgraduate courses through its colleges — Hamdan Bin Mohammed College of Dental Medicine (HBMCDM), the College of Medicine, the College of Nursing and Midwifery as well as its Deanship of Research and Graduate Studies. MBRU has a number of scholarship programmes that offer a discount on tuition fees to attract top talents by easing the financial burden on applicants.

Programmes on offer

The university also offers several postgraduate programmes at Hamdan Bin Mohammed College of Dental Medicine (HBMCDM) for those seeking to specialise in various disciplines of dentistry: Master of Science in Endodontics; Master of Science in Orthodontics; Master of Science in Paediatric Dentistry; Master of Science in Periodontology; and Master of Science in Prosthodontics. MBRU also offers the Saudi Commission for Health Specialities-approved Endodontic Residency programme. Admissions for the programmes for the academic year 2022-2023 close on February 3, 2022. In addition, postgraduate dental students benefit from training at MBRU’s clinical affiliate, Dubai Dental Hospital (DDH) — the first and largest dental hospital in Dubai.

Complete patient-centred treatment

This is in addition to a one-year dental internship programme offered by DDH and MBRU, the first of its kind in Dubai, with the goal of broadening the horizons of graduates by giving them the chance to provide complete patient-centred treatment. The programme will begin accepting applications from February 27, 2022, closing on May 29, 2022.

The PhD programme in Biomedical Sciences, the first doctoral programme at MBRU, focuses on broader themes of medical and biomedical sciences that capitalise on the areas of strength within MBRU. Applicants with a Master of Science degree in a related subject (e.g. life sciences or health sciences) and a minimum CGPA of 3.00 on a scale of 4.00 are eligible for admission, while those with a Bachelor’s degree in a related subject with a CGPA of 3.7 out of 4.0, but who hold no Master of Science degree, may be considered. Applicants with research experience or an excellent Graduate Record Examination (GRE) General Test score, are given priority.

‘Talent attraction and retention’

Shamma Alrafi

Shamma Alrafi, manager of Advancement and Future, MBRU, said: “In line with the UAE leadership’s strategy for talent attraction and retention, we are expanding our scholarship programmes to more postgraduate courses. We want to remove barriers to continued learning. We hope this will encourage more people to remain on their journey to becoming tomorrow’s health-care professionals.