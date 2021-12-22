School day to end by 12pm on Fridays, parents to be consulted on timings for other days

School students. Photo for illustrative purpose only. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Dubai: The school day cannot finish later that 12pm on Fridays, starting from next year, in line with the new 4.5-day week for private schools in Dubai, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has said.

On other weekdays (Mon-Thu), schools can run longer than their normal timings used in 2021, while the new weekend will be Saturday and Sunday.

The rules are part of several updates about the new 4.5-day week listed on the KHDA website.

The first day of school in 2022 will be Monday, January 3.

Here are all the updates students, parents and teachers need to know:

What is the new decision affecting the working week?

The UAE government has announced a 4.5-day working week for government staff and schools. Starting from January 1 2022, the official working days are Monday to Friday, with Friday being a half day that ends at 12pm.

When is the first day school in 2022?

The first day of school for 2022 is Monday, January 3.

Can schools finish the day earlier than 12pm on Fridays?

The school day can finish earlier than 12 pm on Fridays.

Can schools finish the day later than 12pm on Fridays?

The school day cannot finish later than 12 pm on Fridays.

To make sure overall school hours are not reduced:

Can schools start the school day earlier?

Schools have this option, provided they consult with parents.

Can schools finish the school day later?

Schools have this option, provided they consult with parents.

Does the decision apply to staff working hours, or only student school attendance?

The Saturday and Sunday weekend, as well as the 12pm Friday finish, applies to students and staff at private schools.

Will all private schools follow the same daily timings, or are variations allowed?

Some flexibility is allowed to ensure that schools are able to meet their curriculum requirements. All schools should inform KHDA of their updated operating hours.