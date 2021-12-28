Dubai: Dubai private schools will continue with regular learning inside the classroom on campus from January 3, 2022, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) said on Tuesday.
“Regular face-to-face education in Dubai private schools will continue in the second semester while collective classroom and extracurricular activities will be discontinued. Canteens will close for the first two weeks of the semester and gatherings and school trips will be suspended,” it said.
What about other emirates?
Meanwhile, schools in other emirates will switch to distance learning for two weeks, starting from January 3, 2022, the Ministry of Education said during the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority’s (NCEMA) weekly media briefing on Tuesday.