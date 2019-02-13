You are not alone. According to a survey, one out of 3 GCC residents who ignore fire alarms are from the UAE. The reason for this indifference is not far to seek. Of the 2,500 fire alarms triggered by Hassantuk, the centralised smart fire alarm system introduced in buildings by the Ministry of Interior, half were false. As it turned out, they were mostly set off by smoke from cigarette, bukhoor or incense sticks