Dubai: With just over two months left for the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), Dubai Expo City is all set to welcome the world again. And the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) has called upon tech startups, SMEs, corporates, innovation agencies, incubators, accelerators, innovation parks, academic institutions and investors to make the most of its pavilion at COP28.

In a statement to Gulf News, the ministry said COP28’s Green Zone, known as The Technology & Innovation Hub, will allow companies, entrepreneurs and institutions to connect with the world’s leading climate stakeholders. It will be a dynamic space that will showcase creativity and hold debate while inspiring new ideas and partnerships. The MoIAT’s pavilion will provide companies and organisations exposure to businesses and visitors from all over the world. It will also allow them to network, collaborate and exchange information with the world.

With almost 200 countries set to participate in COP28, MoIAT’s pavilion will give businesses and organisations the chance to make their mark on the global stage and align with the principles of transformation, solidarity, pragmatism and inclusivity, the statement said.

When will COP28 be held? COP28 will be held at Dubai Expo City from November 30 to December 12.

“The pavilion is a result of MoIAT’s support for the COP28 UAE Presidency’s belief that governments, the private sector and academia must work closely together to combat climate change. By bringing all sectors together at its pavilion, MoIAT hopes to provide a space where cutting-edge technologies and change-makers converge. The dedicated space is where government, business and civil society will join to explore how tech-enabled climate solutions, 4IR and advanced technologies can be employed.”

It will also provide a space for stakeholders to explore industries of the future and familiarise themselves with the UAE’s various enablers, incentives and competitive advantages, including those under the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ campaign.

Crucially, MoIAT is welcoming a variety of companies and organisations. However, preferred partners include companies that can demonstrate best sustainability practices and green technology-use cases, research and development and innovation in sustainability and climate technology, reduction of emissions from the hard-to-abate industries and incentives and opportunities that promote sustainability and climate action, the ministry added.

COP28 Green Zone

COP28’s Green Zone, which will be located next to the Blue Zone, is open to delegates and guests of the Blue Zone, Public and Private Sector, NGOs and the general public.