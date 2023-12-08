Dubai: Under the auspices of the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), Majid Al Futtaim Retail, which owns rights to operate Carrefour in the UAE, has pledged to improve sustainable operations alongside 16 of its Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) partners at COP28 in Dubai.

The event, which took place at the UAE Pavilion in the Green Zone, was attended by Mariam Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, along with the FMCG partners. Through this initiative, Carrefour and its industry partners are setting a benchmark for end-to-end sustainability operations, future proofing modern retail by ensuring a secure future for the planet and surrounding local communities.

According to the pledge, which entails three CIGs, Majid Al Futtaim and its Carrefour FMCG partners are mandated to commit to CIG 1, which targets Greenhouse Gas Emissions. Pledged members are committed to measure, report, and activate steps towards carbon emissions’ reduction of their respective products that sit on Carrefour shelves. The joint efforts of members will aim to meet Carrefour’s target of eliminating one billion kilogrammes of CO2 by 2030. CIG 1 is mandated for suppliers as part of Carrefour’s commitment to reduce the significant 93% contribution of its Scope 3 emissions. This aligns with Carrefour’s efforts to enhance energy efficiency and sustainability across the supply chain. Following the mandatory goal, CIG 2 and CIG 3 are optional for parties to implement, which focus on Sustainable Packaging and Healthier & More Sustainable Products respectively.

Mariam Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, along Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) partners at COP28 in Dubai. Image Credit: Supplied

In a statement on the occasion, Mariam Almheiri said: “As holder of the COP28 Presidency, the UAE has put food security at the top of the agenda. By day two, 134 nations endorsed the UAE Declaration on Sustainable Agriculture, Resilient Food Systems, and Climate Action, ensuring that sustainable agriculture and food systems are embedded in future national climate action. But the private sector, including retail businesses across the UAE, have an important role to play in the fight against climate change and in helping us achieve our national Net Zero target by 2050. To see businesses commit to Collaborative Impact Goals and take significant steps to reduce Greenhouse Gas emissions in their supply chains is welcomed. Majid Al Futtaim Retail’s pledge today is another important step towards a greener and more sustainable future”.

Action-oriented approac

Hani Weiss, Chief Executive Officer of Majid Al Futtaim — Retail, also commented: “At Majid Al Futtaim, we have long adopted an action-orientated approach with our sustainability efforts by pursuing meaningful partnerships and exercising maximum transparency across our products for our Carrefour customers to make more informed, sustainable decisions. I would like to thank our 16 influential industry partners, who have committed to sustainability as a lifelong cause to revolutionise modern retail for the betterment of the environment and our communities.”

Supplier Sustainability Forum

The pledge follows the successful launch of the Supplier Sustainability Forum earlier this year, a commitment signed by the FMCG partners in partnership with the UAE’s Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) and the Dubai Chamber of Commerce. Such ambitious initiatives place Carrefour as a leading retailer within its industry landscape that proactively tackles global challenges with transparency and credibility.