Dubai: Emirati astronauts Hazza AlMansoori and Sultan Al Neyadi have gifted COP28 President Dr. Sultan Al Jaber with a COP28 flag carried aboard the International Space Station.
“As COP28 enters its second week, the Emirati astronauts’ visit to the Conference of Parties of UNFCCC is a reminder of the progress, ambition, and achievement needed to keep the North Star of 1.5 C within reach,” the official COP28 Instagram handle read.
In a video posted on the official COP28 page, the astronauts are seen holding hands with Dr. Jaber as they make their way to the Al Wasl Plaza beneath Expo City’s magnificent dome.
Al Neyadi, who spent six months aboard the International Space Station, is seen giving a presentation to Dr. Jaber. Students also gathered around to watch the presentation.