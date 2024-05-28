AMF this year is being held under the umbrella of the Arab Media Summit, which also encompasses the Arab Youth Media Forum, the Arab Media Award, and the Arab Social Media Influencers Award.

To be implemented by the Dubai Press Club, the Pledge seeks to offer mentorship, internship, and job opportunities with leading media organisations for talented individuals, primarily media students. In its first phase, the initiative has already attracted several prominent Arab and international media organisations, including Dubai-based Gulf News.

Sheikh Ahmed said: “The commitment of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to support and encourage young people inspires us to launch initiatives that embody his vision. By fostering an environment that nurtures creativity and innovation, we aim to provide young talents with the tools needed to thrive in an evolving media environment.”

He added: “Our goal is to enable them to lead the development of local media, drive journalistic excellence, and contribute significantly to the nation’s progress. Through these efforts, we are confident that we can build a dynamic media sector that empowers young media talent to express their talent and maximise their capabilities.”

The initiative was launched in the presence of Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and President of the Dubai Press Club; Nehal Badri, Secretary-General of Dubai Media Council; Dr Maitha bint Essa Buhumaid, Director of the Dubai Press Club (DPC), along with top officials of participating media entities.

Partners

Entities that have pledged their support in the first phase of the initiative include Gulf News, TECOM, Sky News Arabia, CNN Business Arabic, CNBC Arabia, ARN and many others.

Strategic goal

Hesham Al Olama, director of Strategy and Performance Management at DMC, said: “The initiative will play a key role in discovering, training, and upskilling local media talents and preparing the next generation of media professionals to accelerate the growth of Dubai’s media sector. We aim to provide specialised training through intensive courses offered by leading media institutions.”

Dr Maitha bint Essa Buhumaid, director of the Dubai Press Club (DPC), said that supporting national media talents is essential for the sustainability and growth of the media industry in the UAE. Since its establishment over 20 years ago, the Dubai Press Club has consistently focused on empowering young media professionals with programmes designed to support and train them. The DPC has leveraged its extensive and distinguished network of relationships with local, regional, and international media institutions to achieve this goal, she said.