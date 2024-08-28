Some of the UAE's most influential businesswomen shared their journeys of transforming industries through innovation and resilience at the 'Empowering Voices: Trailblazing Emirati Women Entrepreneurs panel discussion'.

Held as part of the Emiratia event on Emirati Women’s Day, the discussion, featuring three influential women: Alanoud Alhashmi, CEO and Founder of The Futurist Company; Sara Al-Shorouqi, Founder of Conclusive Consultancy UAE; and Sherina Al-Sowaidi, Entrepreneur and Owner of Ritual Café & Studio, provided a platform to offer insights on overcoming challenges, seizing opportunities, and leading with vision. The event, hosted by Gulf News and Being She, was a powerful testament to the determination and ingenuity driving the future of business in the UAE.

Alanoud Alhashmi opened the discussion by reflecting on her journey as a futurist. Known for her forward-thinking approach, Alhashmi emphasised the importance of curiosity in shaping her career. “Curiosity has always been a part of who I am,” she said, recalling her childhood fascination with solving complex problems, such as finding ways to locate water in the desert.

Alhashmi attributed much of her inspiration to the late Shaikh Zayed Al Nahyan, whose vision for agriculture in the UAE continues to influence her work. “When everyone told him it was impossible to have agriculture in the UAE, he made it happen,” she noted, highlighting the importance of foresight in both leadership and innovation. Alhashmi stressed that being a futurist is not just about envisioning the next 10 years but looking 20, 30, or even 50 years ahead, considering the long-term impact of today’s solutions on future generations.

Sara Al-Shorouqi, who founded two businesses in 2017, spoke candidly about the challenges of balancing entrepreneurship with personal life. “Balance is something you need to establish when you’re much younger,” she explained, emphasising that the skills required for maintaining balance must be cultivated early on.

Al-Shorouqi also addressed the persistent stereotypes faced by Emirati women, particularly in the media. “Arab women, specifically Emirati women, are often portrayed in a limited and stereotypical way,” she said, adding that these misconceptions motivated her to direct documentaries aimed at countering such narratives. Despite some progress, she believes that the media still has a long way to go in accurately portraying Emirati women. “What we need is continuous storytelling that evolves the narrative rather than restarting it every time,” Al-Shorouqi urged.

Sherina Al-Sowaidi shared her journey of transforming Ritual Café & Studio from a simple idea into a thriving business. “Passion and purpose are at the core of any project I commit to,” she said, describing how Ritual began as a space for informal conversations about mental health during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Over time, the café’s mission evolved, expanding into catering and business-to-business (B2B) services. “What I’ve learned is that passion is what opens doors, but you also have to be true to your core values,” Al-Sowaidi explained. She spoke of the satisfaction she feels when customers describe Ritual as a “home away from home,” which was her intention from the start. “When you set an intention, it will be felt by those who experience the space,” she added.