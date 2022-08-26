‘Excited and motivated’

Sheikha expressed her delight to be the first woman in the company’s history to be chosen to perform this vital supervisory position. She said: “I’m excited and motivated to start my new position, knowing the importance it carries to ensure a smooth and safe school transport process for our dear students. I’m grateful for the support I have received from all of my colleagues in the company, whether at the level of operations, supporting departments, as well as senior management.”

Professional experience

The mother-of-four has a variety of professional experiences spanning 12 years. She started her career as a volunteer in several care and rehabilitation centres for people of determination in Fujairah, before she joined the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security.

Sheikha joined Emirates Transport in 2016 as a contracts administrator and was later promoted to a key account specialist before she assumed her current duties as operations supervisor in the company’s school transport sector in Abu Dhabi - to be the first female employee to undertake this task out of 27 current operations supervisors in the company.

She is in charge of overseeing the implementation of transport services, organising bus routes and monitoring their implementation, communicating with customers to resolve any obstacles, in addition to monitoring and following-up periodic maintenance operations to ensure the regularity and efficiently of service.

Pivotal role

Faryal Tawakul, acting CEO of Emirates Transport, expressed her pride in the efforts of the Emirati female employees in the company and their pivotal role in achieving its strategic goals. She said: “Emirati women can fulfil all the responsibilities and challenges in the workplace and adds to Emirates Transport’s rich record of female achievements.”