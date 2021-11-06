Key officials with the commemorative stamps featuring the Saruq Al Hadid. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Emirates Post Group, in cooperation with Dubai Municipality, has issued a set of commemorative stamps featuring the Saruq Al Hadid archaeological site in Dubai, one of the most important archaeological discoveries in the UAE. The stamps bear images of a “Golden Ring”, “Gold Crown Model” and “Pottery Storage Jar”, all of which represent the most prominent unearthed artefacts at the site.

The release of the commemorative stamps is part of Emirates Post Group’s initiatives to promote the UAE’s cultural and historical heritage and commemorate important archaeological discoveries, in line with the directives of the UAE government to protect archaeological sites and preserve the country’s, as well as the region’s, history of civilizations.

Abdulla Mohammed Alashram, Group CEO of Emirates Post Group, said: “Issuing these stamps is in line with our commitment to promote the country’s prominent historical and cultural landmarks. Through the stamps, we seek to raise awareness about this archaeological discovery and its historical significance as the region’s major hub for copper smelting and the manufacturing of various tools and utensils during the Iron Age. Archaeologists confirmed that the site’s human activity dates back to more than 5,000 years, making this discovery an invaluable addition to the region’s rich culture and history. Emirates Post Group will continue its efforts and contributions to highlight and preserve the country’s culture and heritage by using commemorative postal stamps as tools of documentation for future generations.”

Ahmed Abdulkarim Ahli, Chief Executive, Support Services Sector in Dubai Municipality, stressed on the importance of initiatives aimed at reviving and preserving the country’s national heritage. He said: “Dubai Municipality collaborates with several local institutions to provide consultations and services related to the protection of our local heritage. Various strategies and approaches are adopted to promote and preserve our traditional values and customs.

Did you know?

According to Ahli, Saruq Al Hadid has become one of the most important archaeological sites in Dubai. The site was discovered by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, when he noticed a difference in the shape of the sand dunes. Under his directives, teams of archaeologists conducted excavations and research at the site which revealed the historical importance of Saruq Al-Hadid. This breakthrough is considered the most important discovery in the Arabian Peninsula between the third millennium BC until the first century AD.