Dubai: Emirates Draw conducted a live draw on Sunday night, which looked for a potential Dh100 million winner. The draw has two stages, guaranteed winners and a randomly chosen number.
Dh777,777 is the second prize for the ticket number that has at least 6 matching digits in the exact order from right to left. There are also smaller prize amounts to be won for matching 5, 4, 3 or 2 digits with the randomly chosen number.
Seven ticket holders are set to win Dh77,777 each - these winners were announced at the beginning of the live stream. Later, a 7-digit number was randomly chosen.
The ultimate prize will be won by the ticket holder who can match all 7 digits of the number in the exact order from right to left. This week's winning number was 6490181 and there were no winners for the first or second prize categories.
Last week's second prize winner's name was also announced during the draw. Indian national Gladwyn Vaz who resides in Dubai is the man who won the whopping Dh777,777.
With their purchases, participants are entered into two separate draws. The first one is a raffle draw where every week seven lucky participants are can win Dh77,777 each. In addition, all participants are entered into a second draw with six prize categories that include a grand prize of Dh100 million, for those who match all the seven winning numbers.
All draws will be live-streamed every Sunday at 9pm (UAE time) across Emirates Draw digital platforms.
The next draw will be broadcast live on April 10 at 9pm (UAE time).