Dubai: The Dubai Police have fulfilled the wish of a 13-year-old boy by granting him an opportunity to experience what it is like to be a police officer at Al Muraqqabat Police Station for one day.
Hussain Yousef Merza was also given a ride in one of Dubai Police’s luxury police patrols.
The gesture, organised by the Security Awareness Department of the General Department of Community Happiness, in collaboration with the Tourism Police Department at the General Department of Criminal Investigations and Al Muraqqabat Police Station, is part of the ‘School Security’ initiative.
Community outreach
The programme aims to promote the concept of community policing at all educational levels, and to raise awareness among educational institutions, staff, and parents about laws and regulations related to students.
Colonel Khalifa Ali Rashed, deputy director of Al Muraqqabat Police Station, said enabling students to perform the duties of a police officer at the Station is in line with the directives of Major General Ali Ghanem, director of Al Muraqqabat Police Station.
Smart transformation
Sergeant Manal Al Juhari, the coordinator of the School Security initiative at Al Muraqqabat Police Station, said the programme enables students to learn about the simple tasks and smart procedures at the Station, which was the first traditional police station that transformed into a smart station as part of Dubai Police’s plan to fully transition to smart stations that operate 24/7 without human intervention.
At the end of the visit, Col Rashed presented a souvenir to Hussain and encouraged him to strive for success at school to achieve his future aspirations.