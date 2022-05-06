Dubai: Chief of Dubai Police fulfilled a wish of a student of determination who wanted to meet him and have friendly discussion.
The 15-year-old student of determination Khalid Al Amiri, could not believe when he received an invitation from Lt Gen Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri to meet him inside Dubai Police headquarters.
Al Amiri had sent a message to the Security Awareness Department and expressed his wish to meet the Commander-in-Chief.
The student who is very passionate about Dubai Police, went to meet Lt Gen Al Marri who gladly sat with Al Amiri and answered his questions about police work.
“Dubai Police doors are open to all, especially to the future generation,” said Lt Gen Al Marri.
The student also received a souvenir from Lt Gen Al Marri, and a picture before a luxury police patrol gave him a ride a around the headquarters.
Al Amiri expressed his happiness sayings that the meeting left him inspired and motivated as Lt Gen Al Marri advised him about his hobbies and future goals. Dubai Police’s gesture came as a part of the force’s initiative to spread happiness and positivity among various segments of society.