Abu Dhabi: The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) has signed an agreement with the Make-A-Wish Foundation (MAWF) to support critically ill children in the emirate.
The emirate’s health regulator will work with MAWF to enrich the lives of unwell children up to 18 years of age who are seeking treatment at Abu Dhabi’s health facilities.
The agreement was signed by Hind Al Zaabi, executive director of healthcare facilities at DoH and Hani Alzubaidi, MAWF’s CEO.
The collaboration will ensure that DoH provides MAWF with the necessary details and approvals in order to contact the hospitalised children, while maintaining the “highest levels of privacy and confidentiality rights”. It will also enable MAWF to conduct several events and charitable activities on hospitals’ premises, and raise awareness about life-threatening medical conditions.
It has become one of the most successful establishments to date, having granted over 5,850 wishes for children with chronic or terminal illnesses.
MAWF is financed through donations and the participation of establishments, companies, and charitable individuals, who provide their financial support, and through several services and in-kind donations.
Granting wishes
“The collaboration between the DoH and MAWF UAE accentuates the importance of how such partnerships create fruitful outcomes and ensures the delivery of quality care to all members of the community. Through our collaboration with MAWF, we are supporting in the process of enriching the lives of children with critical illnesses through granting them their wishes. Empowered by the directives of the wise leadership, the DoH takes pride in its ability to provide such young lives, alongside their families and loved ones, with the necessary support to generate hope and joy,” Al Zaabi said.
“We thank the DoH for their support of MAWF to reach every eligible child...We are proud to have this cooperation which will provide our children and their families the renewed energy and strength they need,” Al Zubaidi said.