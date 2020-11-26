Dubai: Dubai Police have fulfilled the wish of a young man of determination to experience diving by training him to dive.
Musa Murad, who had sustained a disability, was at Ajman Club for Disabled when a delegation from Dubai Police was visiting the centre. He told the officers that he always wished to experience diving. Col Saeed Al-Madhani, Director of the Ports Police Station, said that fulfilment of Murad’s wish was part of the force’s desire to spread happiness and positivity among various segments of society, especially people of determination.
Lieutenant Colonel Ali Abdullah Al Naqbi, head of the Maritime Rescue Department at the Ports Police Station, said the force made Murad’s wish come true, in cooperation with Bermuda Diving Centre.
Murad thanked Dubai Police for their generous gesture in helping him realise what he had once thought was impossible.