Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have gifted an mini rideable toy car bearing the Abu Dhabi Police logo to a three-year-old Emirati boy living with a terminal illness.
A team of officials visited the boy, Omar, at his home in Al Ain, and also handed him a police uniform to go with his new electric car. Dressed as a policeman, the excited boy rushed to inspect and try out the car.
The community effort was carried out in collaboration with ‘Make A Wish Foundation, which thanked Abu Dhabi Police for working to support children with terminal conditions.