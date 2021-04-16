Dubai: Dubai Police recently fulfilled the dream of an Asian child, who had always wished to welcome the force at his home and to ride in one of Dubai Police’s world-famous luxury cars.
Lucas Li Chao’s father contacted Dubai Police to express his son’s desire to take a ride in a luxurious police patrol vehicle across the emirate’s tourist attractions.
A team from the Tourism Police Department, in coordination with the Security Media Department, went to Lucas’s house and surprised him with a uniform of Dubai Police and Dubai Police toys. They then took the nine-year-old boy on a spin in a supercar police patrol across various areas of Dubai.
Lucas’s parents reaffirmed their son’s admiration for Dubai Police and extended their thanks to the force for their keenness to make their child happy and leave a lifelong positive impact on him.