Dubai: Dubai Police launched a campaign to raise awareness on the dangers of drug addiction throughout Ramadan across the emirate.
The campaign titled ‘Protect Yourself’, launched by Hemaya International Center at Dubai Police, will be engaging the public in four locations. It will spread awareness about the types of drugs and ways of protecting oneself against drug addiction as well as Article 43 of the Anti-Narcotic Law, which spares addicts from legal punishment if they voluntarily hand themselves over to the police.
The campaign will be undertaken at World Trade Center, Al Arabi Center, Al Barsha Mall and Al Warqa City Mall between 8.30pm and 12pm.
Brigadier Eid Mohammad Thani Hareb, Director of the Anti-Narcotics Department at Dubai Police, said the campaign is part of Dubai Police’s strategy to establish a strong connection with the community, especially the youth, and to spread awareness.
“Catching drug dealers and addicts should be in line with raising awareness. Hemaya Center will explain to the visitors the dangers of illegal painkillers and how it affects students’ mentality,” said Brig Hareb. He added that officers will explain to the visitors about Article 43 of Anti-Narcotics Law that spares the addict from punishment if he or she or his or her first-degree family members voluntarily seek police help.
“The law aims to protect our youth from drugs by helping them in the rehabilitation process and return to the society without a criminal record if they turn themselves over to the police.”
Dubai Police have urged the public to call 901 in order to get in touch with the Anti-Narcotics Department.